Việt Nam wraps up Asian championship with three more golds

VIETNAM, March 1 - Swimming

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese swimmers took three golds on the last day in the pool at the 11th Asian Age Group Aquatics Championship on February 29 in New Clark City, the Philippines.

Nguyễn Thúy Hiền won the only title for Việt Nam in the girls' discipline after she finished first in the 13-14 age group in the 50m butterfly with a time 27.53sec.

She overcame Li Sum-yiu of Malaysia and Wei Yan of Hong Kong, who came second and third, respectively, among other strong rivals.

The second gold went to Mai Anh Tuấn in the boys 15-17 years 800m freestyle. He swam in a time of 8:11.12, leaving behind Ryo Furue of Japan and Vietnamese Nguyễn Quang Thuấn.

It was Tuấn's second gold at this tournament. His first was in the 1,500m event on February 28.

The last gold went to the mixed over-18 4x100m team. Trần Hưng Nguyên, Phạm Thanh Bảo, Võ Thị Mỹ Tiên and Phạm Thị Vân topped the podium in a time of 3:58.35, setting a new tournament record.

Swimmers also took three silvers in the male over-18 4x200m freestyle, male over-18 200m backstroke and male over-18 breaststroke. Bronze medals were in girls' and boys over-18 50m butterfly, girls' and boys' over-18 200m backstroke and girls' 15-17 years old 800m freestyle.

After four days of competition, Việt Nam won 14 gold, 17 silver and 23 bronze medals and set nine records finishing fifth overall.

The Vietnamese also competed in diving on February 29 and pocketed two bronze medals in the girls' and boy's 3m board 16-18 years old by Đinh Anh Tuấn and Bùi Thị Hồng Giang.

The diving events wrapped up on March 1.

The championship will continue until March 9 with water polo and synchronised swimming but Việt Nam is not taking part in these events. VNS