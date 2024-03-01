Investigation of Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Inari Medical, Inc. (“Inari Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NARI) complied with federal securities laws. On February 28, 2024, Inari Medical disclosed that the Company had “received a civil investigative demand (“CID”) from the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division, in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act (the “Investigation”). The CID requests information and documents primarily relating to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals (“HCPs”).” Following this news, the Company’s stock price declined.



If you purchased Inari Medical stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/inari-medical/ discuss your legal rights.