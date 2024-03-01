Investigation of Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
ATLANTA, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Inari Medical, Inc. (“Inari Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NARI) complied with federal securities laws. On February 28, 2024, Inari Medical disclosed that the Company had “received a civil investigative demand (“CID”) from the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division, in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act (the “Investigation”). The CID requests information and documents primarily relating to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals (“HCPs”).” Following this news, the Company’s stock price declined.
If you purchased Inari Medical stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/inari-medical/ discuss your legal rights.
Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.
CONTACT:
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
cholzer@holzerlaw.com