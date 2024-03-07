Shaili Gal, MD of Peoria Cosmetic Surgery Named Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
Being recognized with the Women’s Choice Award is a testament to the meaningful connections and trust we’ve built with our patients and the positive impact we strive to make in their lives.”PEORIA , ARIZONA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America. This recognition is based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from among numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2/5 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Shaili Gal has earned the 2024 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation, demonstrating a strong commitment to her patients. Dr. Gal strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life by providing individualized care to attain optimal results.
“Being recognized with the Women’s Choice Award is a testament to the meaningful connections, trust, and confidence we’ve built with our patients and the positive impact we strive to make in their lives. It’s a privilege to be part of their transformative journeys, and I am committed to upholding the highest standard of care and empowering my patients to embrace their beauty with confidence," says Dr. Gal.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”. Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
ABOUT FIRM/ADVISOR
Dr. Shaili Gal is an aesthetic fellowship-trained, double-board certified plastic surgeon, gifted with exceptional surgical skills, a keen aesthetic eye, and meticulous attention to detail. Most importantly she is a physician who cares deeply about her patients. She is passionate about patient education and compassionate and personalized patient care. Dr. Gal loves the artistic and transformative aspect of her work that instills confidence and empowers her patients. She strives to provide excellent, natural-looking results. Taking the time to get to know each one of her patients, their concerns, and the context within which they are seeking surgery; she custom tailors results that meet or exceed her patients’ expectations. Thus, ensuring they feel more confident and comfortable in their own skin after their procedure. Dr. Shaili Gal is the lead surgeon at her practice, Peoria Cosmetic Surgery, located in Peoria, Arizona.
https://peoriacosmeticsurgery.com/
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria, including relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
