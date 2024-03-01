The Seaway International Bridge Corporation Ltd. Announces Toll Rate Adjustment

CORNWALL, Ontario, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Seaway International Bridge Corporation Limited (SIBC), a subsidiary of The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited, today announced a necessary adjustment to the toll rates for the Seaway International Bridge, effective April 1, 2024. This adjustment is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the bridge's operational costs are covered, particularly for maintenance and safety, ensuring ease of passage for all. The updated rates can be found in the following table:



EFFECTIVE April 1, 2024

Gross Vehicle Weight Rating # of Axles CAD Currency US Currency < 4,080 kg

2 $4.25 $3.25 3 $6.50 $5.00 4 $8.75 $6.75 > 4,080 kg



(All axles must be lowered)

2 $11.50 $8.75 3 $14.25 $10.75 4 $17.00 $13.00 5 $19.75 $15.00 6 $22.50 $17.00 7 $25.25 $19.25 8 $28.00 $21.25 9 $30.75 $23.25 10 $33.50 $25.50 Recreational Vehicles - $11.50 $8.75

Save 10% when you use the Seaway Transit Card







The toll increase — the first in five years — reflects our commitment to keeping the vital link between Canada, Akwesasne, and the USA safe and operational. As a crucial artery for the communities, the bridge facilitates access to schools, hospitals, and allows families and friends to stay connected. SIBC understands the importance of the Three Nations Bridge Crossing and remains dedicated to maintaining and enhancing the safety and reliability of this critical infrastructure.

The Seaway International Bridge’s toll rates will also begin to undergo semi-annual assessments of their U.S. currency equivalents starting this year. This approach to toll rate adjustments is consistent with other international bridges, where tolls are regularly evaluated and modified based on economic conditions and currency exchange rate fluctuations.

SIBC remains transparent about its operations and the necessity of the toll increase. The community's understanding and support are invaluable as we strive to maintain the high standard of safety and service that users expect and deserve.

For more information about SIBC and the Seaway Transit Card, please visit our website at https://sibc.ca/.

For more information:

Marc Chénier, Bridge Director

The Seaway International Bridge Corporation, Ltd.

mchenier@sibc.ca