Zealand Pharma to Participate in TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 1, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that Adam Steensberg, Chief Executive Officer, will present at TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 4 at 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. ET (7:30 – 8:00 p.m. CET).

A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen154/zeal.co/2411784 and accessible through the Events page in the Investor section of Zealand Pharma’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/ where a replay will also be archived following the presentation.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with several pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

