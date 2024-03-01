First acts announced to perform at this year’s Magic at the Musicals

The incredible evening of musical shows from Magic Radio returns to the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Magic Radio’s much-loved event, Magic at the Musicals is back for another year, taking place once again at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 22nd September.

Magic Radio Breakfast presenters Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott announced the first five incredible musical acts that will be part of the line-up, on their show earlier this week and tickets went on sale at 9am today.

This September West End fans will be treated to performances from musicals including the critically acclaimed, Tony Award winning Hadestown – now at London’s Lyric Theatre – as well as some feel-good fabulousness from MAMMA MIA!. The smash-hit fan favourite is one of only three musicals to have run for over 25 years in the West End.

An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical will be lifting the audience up where it belongs and a spectacular performance from Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will leave them feeling simply the best. The fifth act to be announced is the cast of SIX the Musical, the musical sensation which has been a crowning glory on both West End and Broadway stages, sharing the story of Henry VIII’s wives. More shows – and some very special hosts – will be announced shortly.

Tickets for this captivating musical event are on sale now from £39.98 (including levy for Royal Albert Hall) and are available from the Magic Radio website.

For more announcements on the show and to hear all the news first, listen to Magic Radio in London and across the UK on Digital Radio, Smart Speaker, via the Magic App or at magic.co.uk. If you are a musical fan you can listen to our digital radio station, Magic at the Musicals.

Magic at the Musicals is produced by TBI Media.

