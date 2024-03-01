The impact of extreme weather events exceeds those due to global-change drivers on coastal phytoplankton assemblages

Highlights

Extreme wind and rainfall events have become frequent phenomena in coastal ecosystems.

We simulated these events under global change for five phytoplankton assemblages.

Extreme events were responsible for the bulk of variability on photosynthesis efficiency.

The impact of extreme events is low in assemblages with high diversity and evenness

Extreme events should be considered in global change studies.

Abstract

Extreme wind and rainfall events have become more frequent phenomena, impacting coastal ecosystems by inducing increased mixing regimes in the upper mixed layers (UML) and reduced transparency (i.e. browning), hence affecting phytoplankton photosynthesis. In this study, five plankton assemblages from the South Atlantic Ocean, from a gradient of environmental variability and anthropogenic exposure, were subjected to simulated extreme weather events under a global change scenario (GCS) of increased temperature and nutrients and decreased pH, and compared to ambient conditions (Control). Using multiple linear regression (MLR) analysis we determined that evenness and the ratio of diatoms/ (flagellates + dinoflagellates) significantly explained the variations (81–91 %) of the photosynthesis efficiency (i.e. Pchla/ETRchla ratio) for each site under static conditions. Mixing speed and the optical depth (i.e. attenuation coefficient * depth, k d z), as single drivers, explained 40–76 % of the variability in the Pchla/ETRchla ratio, while GCS drivers <9 %. Overall, assemblages with high diversity and evenness were less vulnerable to extreme weather events under a GCS. Extreme weather events should be considered in global change studies and conservation/management plans as even at local/regional scales, they can exceed the predicted impacts of mean global climate change on coastal primary productivity.

Helbling E. W., Villafañe V. E., Narvarte M. A., Burgueño G. M., Saad J. F., González R. A. & Cabrerizo M. J., 2024. The impact of extreme weather events exceeds those due to global-change drivers on coastal phytoplankton assemblages. Science of the Total Environment 918: 170644. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2024.170644. Article.

