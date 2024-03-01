National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Resources for 2024

Every year, National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NWGHAAD) is observed on March 10. The HHS Office on Women’s Health (OWH) leads this awareness day, partnering with the HIV community to spread the word about HIV prevention, care, and treatment for women and girls.

This year’s NWGHAAD theme is “Prevention and Testing at Every Age. Care and Treatment at Every Stage.” This is a continuation of last year’s theme and highlights that more efforts are needed to increase the prevention and diagnosis of HIV among women and girls. The theme aligns with three National HIV/AIDS Strategy 2022-2025 (NHAS) goals: preventing new HIV infections, improving HIV-related health outcomes of people living with HIV, and reducing HIV-related disparities. Three of the priority populations included in the NHAS are Black women, transgender women, and youth aged 13–24 years.

Share the following information and resources to help observe NWGHAAD:

Advances in testing, prevention, and treatment have contributed to the progress made toward ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S., yet women remain vulnerable. In 2021, according to CDC data, women accounted for 23% of people living with HIV in the U.S. and represented 19% of new diagnoses, with the majority of new diagnoses occurring among women aged 25 to 44. Help improve these statistics by sharing information about NWGHAAD and HIV to protect the health of women and girls.

