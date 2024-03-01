Gray Television Stations in Two Texas Markets to Air Ten Dallas Mavericks Regular-Season Games

ATLANTA, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has reached an agreement that will make ten Dallas Mavericks games available to fans during the rest of the 2023-24 regular season free, over-the-air in the Lubbock and Sherman-Ada DMAs.



These Dallas Mavericks games will begin tonight (Friday, March 1, 2024) when the Mavericks play in Boston. The ten Mavericks games airing on Gray’s stations KXII in Sherman-Ada and KLCW and KMYL in Lubbock are:

Friday, March 1 at Boston Celtics 6:30 p.m. CT Monday, March 11 at Chicago Bulls 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, March 13 vs. Golden State Warriors 7:30 p.m. CT Thursday, March 21 vs. Utah Jazz 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Sacramento Kings 9 p.m. CT Thursday, April 4 vs. Atlanta Hawks 6:30 p.m. CT Friday, April 5 vs. Golden State Warriors 7:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, April 9 at Charlotte Hornets 6 p.m. CT Wednesday, April 10 at Miami Heat 6:30 p.m. CT Friday, April 12 vs. Detroit Pistons 7:30 p.m. CT



These games will not be available on Bally Sports or Bally Sports+ streaming. Aside from these 10 games and games exclusively airing on ABC, ESPN, and TNT, all other remaining Mavericks games this season will be aired and streamed via Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports+ as normal.

Mark Followill, in his 19th season as the Mavericks play-by-play announcer, Mavericks legends Derek Harper and Devin Harris, along with Jeff “Skin” Wade and Lesley McCaslin, will be on the call for these games, with pre- and post-game coverage from Dana Larson and Brian Dameris.

“Gray Television is proud to partner with the Dallas Mavericks to bring the Mavs games to its fans and its future fans through our stations in Lubbock, Texas and Sherman, Texas,” said Sandy Breland, the Chief Operating Officer of Gray Television.

