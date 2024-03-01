Submit Release
LANG REALTY’S RYAN GREENBLATT LISTS EXTRAORDINARY TRANSITIONAL ESTATE IN THE OAKS

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT:
Hillary Reynolds
(954) 815-1186

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LANG REALTY’S RYAN GREENBLATT LISTS
TRANSITIONAL ESTATE IN THE OAKS

Lang Realty’s Ryan Greenblatt recently listed a gorgeous transitional estate in the prestigious community of The Oaks in Boca Raton.

Listed at $2,399,000, the home boasts six bedrooms, an office, a media room, and an abundance of space for sophisticated living. This home features complete impact glass, four brand-new AC units, new wood-like tile, fresh exterior paint, and a newer kitchen. Upon entry, the grand foyer with its marble floors, custom moldings, striking marble and wrought iron staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows frame a captivating view of the magnificent, heated pool and spa.

The kitchen features top-of-the-line cabinets, countertops, backsplash, and appliances, making it a haven for culinary enthusiasts and ideal for hosting gatherings. An expansive family room, accentuated by custom ceiling details opens to a large screened-in covered patio with a summer kitchen, perfect for outdoor entertainment. The master suite is an oasis of luxury, featuring his and her bathrooms, custom closets, a private gym, and a convenient breakfast bar.

This elegant home is situated within The Oaks, a sought-after community offering entertainment and amenities from the pool/spa, café, fitness center, and sports facilities including basketball, tennis, pickleball, and much more.

For more information, contact Ryan Greenblatt at 561-350-1850 or r.greenblatt@langrealty.com.
# #

Hillary Reynolds
Polin PR
+1 954-815-1186
