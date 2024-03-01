Teatro Fest NYC 2024, A Citywide Extravaganza of Drama, Dance, And Music
Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY Announces Teatro Fest NYC 2024 From March 1st To April 30th, 2024.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (IATI THEATER, INTAR THEATRE, PREGONES/PUERTO RICAN TRAVELING THEATER, REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL, TEATRO CÍRCULO, TEATRO LATEA, TEATRO SEA, THALIA SPANISH THEATRE)
The Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY is proud to announce Teatro Fest NYC 2024, a citywide festival of live drama, dance, music, and conversations with Latin artists. Teatro Fest NYC 2024 will feature 23 productions and over 141 performances in 9 distinguished Latinx/Latine theater venues from March 1 to April 30, 2024. The festival includes never-before-seen world premiere productions of new works, celebrated revivals from individual theaters, and other exciting cultural offerings from NYC’s rich Latin community of artists and performers. This celebration began on Monday, February 26th, with a very special Latinx Theater Preview Night program presented in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.
“The Library for the Performing Arts is so excited to partner with the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY. Combining excerpts of the performances with a discussion about the work is what we love to do here at the library, and we're honored to have been serving as Teatro Fest NYC's kick-off event,” said Doug Reside, Lewis and Dorothy Cullman, Curator for the Billy Rose Theatre Division at the Library.
"All 8 Latino theaters are excited to bring back the fun with Teatro Fest NYC 2024! Back with another array of events that keeps on going for two months nonstop!" said a representative of the Alliance.
The NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) is a Founding Sponsor of Teatro Fest NYC. Festival Sponsors also include the Hispanic Federation and the Radio Drama Network Programming.
"We are so proud to support once again Teatro Fest NYC, an invaluable source of arts and cultural programming for New Yorkers to enjoy for the next two months throughout NYC at nine different venues," said Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Pat Swinney Kaufman. "Thanks to festival organizers at the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY, there is something for everyone this year, with works that will showcase the best in Latinx performance, including dance, live theatre, music, and education."
Teatro Fest NYC 2024 performances are also supported, in part, by the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency; the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; and numerous private institutional and individual donors.
Teatro Fest NYC 2024 is a powerful collaboration among leading and prestigious Latino theater companies in New York City. Together, these companies have won numerous Obie, Drama Desk, ACE, HOLA, ATI, LATA, and other awards and Mayoral commendations during more than fifty years of developing and producing exciting, original new works and classic Spanish dramas by Latin performing arts professionals, seen by tens of thousands of New York City general audiences and students.
For a detailed list of Teatro Fest NYC 2024 productions and events, and to buy tickets, please visit the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY website: latinotheatersny.com.
ABOUT THE ALLIANCE OF TEATROS LATINOS NY
MISSION - The mission of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY is to provide among its members a common platform for leadership development, strategic resource sharing, and building brand visibility.
VISION - The Alliance envisions a theater landscape in which Latino theater is positioned as a powerhouse of creative and cultural energy, enriching people’s lives, promoting tolerance, and contributing to the City’s growth and well-being.
MEMBERS - The eight-member theaters of the Alliance represent a vibrant movement within the NYC theater scene and have been producing and launching Latin theater works and artists for decades.
Teatro Círculo
IATI Theater
International Arts Relations (INTAR)
LATEA Theatre
Pregones Theater / Puerto Rican Traveling Theater
Repertorio Español
Teatro SEA
Thalia Spanish Theater
In November 2022, the Alliance was awarded a prestigious Medalla de Oro (Gold Medal) from Spain’s Academy of Performing Arts in Madrid for the group’s vital work in theater. The Medalla de Oro is the Academy’s highest distinction awarded to institutions with an extraordinary track record and an essential role in the dissemination and practice of performing arts.
Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY
Teatro Fest NYC 2024
