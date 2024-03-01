Submit Release
News Search

There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,605 in the last 365 days.

MDC offering free program on American white pelicans March 16 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Gaze into a blue sky in spring and fall and you may see a flock of large, white birds flying in a V-shaped formation. They are not geese, but rather, they are American white pelicans, a most interesting water bird and among the largest migrating birds. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free March of the Pelicans program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

The pelicans are more common in western Missouri than the eastern regions. They overwinter in southern states and then travel to northern states and Canada to breed and nest. They can often be seen in flocks resting and feeding at MDC conservation areas with lakes and wetlands, such as the Cooley Lake Conservation Area with an oxbow wetland in Clay County.

Discovery Center’s March of the Pelicans is designed for visitors ages 6 and older. Children can make a crafty pelican hatband to take home. To learn more about American white pelicans, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/47b.

For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.

You just read:

MDC offering free program on American white pelicans March 16 in Kansas City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more