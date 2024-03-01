Submit Release
WW International, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) today announced that it will present at the following investor conference.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Monday, March 4, 2024 at 4:25 PM PST (7:25 PM EST)
San Francisco, California
Presenters: Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer and Rémi Cossart, General Manager, Healthcare Solutions

The presentation will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, under Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available on this site for 30 days.

About WW International, Inc.
WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management programs. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our programs. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

For more information, contact:
Corey Kinger
corey.kinger@ww.com

 


