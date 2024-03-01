Wine & Champagne Gifts Honors International Women's Day with Special Promotion and Empowering Collection

Sip, Savor, and Celebrate: Raise a glass to women's achievements on Women's Day with Wine & Champagne Gifts' exclusive promotion of 10% off orders above $100

VIENNA, Va., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine & Champagne Gifts, a leading wine gift retailer based in the United States, is delighted to announce a special promotion in honor of International Women's Day on March 8th. From March 1st to March 8th, customers can enjoy a flat 10% discount on orders exceeding $150 by using the code WOMEN24 during checkout.



In commemoration of this significant global celebration, Wine & Champagne Gifts aims to pay tribute to the achievements and contributions of women worldwide. Their diverse gift selection has been meticulously curated to include an array of fine wines , champagnes , and proseccos , each easily customisable and paired alongside gourmet gift baskets, sets, and boxes featuring traditional wine pairings such as cheese, chocolates, and snacks.

Moreover, Wine & Champagne Gifts offers wine and spa gift baskets , designed to evoke a sense of serenity in recipients. Customers have the opportunity to present these wellness gift baskets to the special women in their lives, encouraging them to embrace the importance of self-care and indulge in moments of rejuvenation and relaxation.

At the core of their beliefs is the idea that wine gifts serve as ideal tokens of appreciation for women due to their elegance and versatility. Their wine gift for women collection is carefully designed to accommodate a wide range of taste preferences, ensuring a personalized and memorable experience. There are also wine bottles that not only lure the senses but also pay tribute to women's empowerment by highlighting their remarkable presence in the wine industry as winemakers, winery founders, innovators, and more.

Reflecting on the ethos driving this initiative, the product manager at Wine & Champagne Gifts remarked, "International Women's Day holds profound significance for us as we celebrate the resilience, strength, and accomplishments of women across the globe. Through our thoughtfully curated range of wine gifts, we aspire to convey not only warmth and admiration but also empowerment, inspiring women to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness in every aspect of life."

As the world unites to honor International Women’s Day, Wine & Champagne Gifts invites individuals to commemorate the women who inspire them with thoughtful and meaningful gifts that celebrate their essence and achievements.

About Wine & Champagne Gifts

Wine & Champagne Gifts is a renowned wine gift store based in the US, specializing in providing a delightful array of wine and champagne gifts. With a wide range of preferences to suit various occasions and clientele, they offer rapid delivery across the United States, including Los Angeles , New York and Virginia . Each present is meticulously packaged, ensuring that every event is truly memorable and meaningful.