INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Dick’s Sporting Goods

NEW YORK, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (“Dick’s Sporting Goods” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DKS) and reminds investors of the April 22, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) demand for products in Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (ii) the “structural changes” that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow Dick’s Sporting Goods to manage its excess inventory without hurting its profitability; and (iii) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ profitability.

On May 19, 2023, TD Cowen and Telsey Advisory Group issued analyst reports lowering their sales and earnings per share estimates for Dick’s Sporting Goods for both the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and the full year. On this news, the price of Dick’s Sporting Goods common stock fell nearly 7%.

Then, on August 22, 2023, Dick’s Sporting Goods revealed that profitability for the second quarter of 2023 was significantly lower than previously represented. Specifically, Dick’s Sporting Goods’ net income was $244 million (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $338 million), earnings per share were $2.82 (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $3.81), gross margin was 34.4% (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of 36.3%), and pre-tax margin was 10.2% (below Dick’s Sporting Goods’ previously-issued guidance of 11.7%). Dick’s Sporting Goods also lowered its profitability guidance for the rest of fiscal year 2023. On this news, the price of Dick’s Sporting Goods common stock fell more than 24%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

