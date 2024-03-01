Filtering The Facts: The Urology Care Foundation Spreads Awareness for National Kidney Month

BALTIMORE, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March is National Kidney Month, and the Urology Care Foundation, the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), wants to help share all the tools and information you need to take charge of your kidney health.

The kidneys filter all the body’s blood up to 25 times a day and are about the size of a fist. As a filter, the kidneys clean our blood, balance fluids, maintain electrolyte levels and remove waste. The kidneys also make hormones that help to keep blood pressure stable, make red blood cells and help keep bones strong.

"Your kidneys are silent warriors, filtering waste and balancing fluids without fanfare. While kidney stones often grab the spotlight, remember other urologic threats lurk. Kidney health deserves equal awareness,” said Dr. Timothy Averch, chair of the Urology Care Foundation’s Kidney and Adrenal Health Committee. “Take in adequate water and don't ignore risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or high blood pressure. If you have had an x-ray test that identified a mass in your kidney, see a urologist for a plan of action. Empower your kidneys with proactive care and live healthier, longer!"

For National Kidney Month, the Urology Care Foundation is focusing on information about kidney cancer and kidney stones:

Kidney Cancer:

It is estimated that there will be over 81,000 new kidney cancer cases and over 14,000 cancer deaths in the United States in 2024.

Symptoms to look out for include blood in urine, pain between the ribs and hips, low back pain on one side that does not go away, loss of appetite and weight loss for no reason, a fever not caused by an infection and anemia.

Risk factors include smoking, obesity/poor diet, family history of high blood pressure, being on kidney dialysis, workplace exposure to chlorinated chemicals, or family history of kidney cancer.

Download our kidney cancer fact sheet to learn more.

“Kidney cancer awareness can save lives. Recognizing the signs and risk factors associated with this disease is essential,” said Dr. Trushar Patel, urologic oncologist at the University of South Florida. “Understanding symptoms and risk factors empowers proactive steps for early detection and prevention. Regular check-ups, healthy living and avoiding tobacco significantly lower kidney cancer risk.”

Kidney Stones:

Around 11% of men and 6% of women in the United States have had kidney stones at least once during their lifetime.

A kidney stone is formed when the urine has high levels of minerals and salts.

Symptoms to look out for are a sharp cramping pain in the back and side, pain at the tip of the penis, an intense need to urinate, urinating more often, a burning feeling during urination, urine that is dark or red due to blood as well as nausea and vomiting.

Download our kidney stones fact sheet to learn more.

For more information on kidney health, view the Urology Care Foundation’s National Kidney Month Info Center.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: http://www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

