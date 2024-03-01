The FBCL Announces Toll Parity Exchange Rate Adjustments at Blue Water Bridge

POINT EDWARD, Ontario, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (The FBCL) announced today that it is adjusting the currency parity for toll and ancillary rates at the Blue Water Bridge, directed at USA-bound traffic, as of April 1, 2024. The rates and their updated US currency equivalents can be found in the following tables:



EFFECTIVE April 1, 2024

ConneXion Pre-paid Rate Cash / Debit / Credit Rate US Currency (CAD) (CAD) (USD) Passenger Vehicle $4.50 $6.00 $4.50 Extra Axle $4.50 $6.00 $4.50 Commercial Per Axle* $4.75 $6.00 $4.50

*NOTE: The commercial per axle rate applies to all vehicles at or above 2.45m (8′).

FOR OVERSIZED LOADS

All fees listed are in addition to base toll rates.

11 axle trucks over 66 tonnes (73T) are considered oversized loads.

Wide loads over 5.28 metres (17 feet 4 inches) in width are not permitted.

Oversized loads will be allowed to cross only when traffic permits.

Please contact Blue Water Bridge customer service at 519-336-2720 ext. 1 at least 24 hours prior to arriving at the bridge to register a crossing for an oversized load.





EFFECTIVE April 1, 2024

Fees for oversized vehicles Time A

9 PM to 8:59 AM Time B

9 AM to 8:59 PM CAD USD CAD USD Wide loads range from 3.84m (12’ 6") to a maximum of 5.28m (17’4”) in width $79.50 $60.00 $265.25 $200.75 Overweight loads are from 68,000 kg (150,000 lbs.) to 113,400 kg (250,000 lbs.) $79.50 $60.00 $265.25 $200.75 Overweight over 113,400 kg (250,001 lbs.) $159.25 $120.50 $530.50 $401.50 Long loads exceeding 30.8 metres (101 feet) $79.50 $60.00 $265.25 $200.75





EFFECTIVE April 1, 2024



Other fees CAD USD Storage fee in compound based on a calendar day $53.00 $40.00 Escort fee for any of the wide loads & explosives $79.50 $60.00 Diesel Fuel – 19 litres (5 gallons) $79.50 $60.00

FOR ESCORTS

There is no escort fee when providing own escort.

An escort is required for any load of or exceeding 3.84 metres (12′ 6″) in width.

An escort is required for any load of or exceeding 30.8 metres (101 feet) in length.





The Blue Water Bridge toll rates undergo semi-annual assessments, with the next review of toll rates and their U.S. currency equivalents set for October 1, 2024. This approach to toll rate adjustments is consistent with other international bridges, where tolls are regularly evaluated and modified based on economic conditions and currency exchange rate fluctuations.

The FBCL last adjusted Canadian toll rates in April 2023.

The FBCL encourages travelers to opt for the ConneXion pre-paid toll program, which offers a swift, easy, and cost-effective solution. Beyond reduced tolls, ConneXion offers users the benefit of fast, automated toll payments across all lanes. To sign up for ConneXion, one can go to federalbridge.ca/conneXion/ . Those using ConneXion have the option to link their tags to the Edge Pass account system , which is managed by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

For detailed toll rates, visit the Blue Water Bridge Toll Rates page on our website at federalbridge.ca .

For more information:

Alexandre Gauthier

Senior Communications Specialist

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

communications@federalbridge.ca

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

The FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. The FBCL’s mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

