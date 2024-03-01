Readout of HHS Roundtable on Congenital Syphilis with National Provider Organizations

ADM Levine reiterated HHS's commitment to taking action to flatten the curve on congenital syphilis with a focus on those most significantly impacted.

On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Rachel L. Levine and members of the National Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis Syndemic Federal Task Force (Task Force) met with leaders from national provider organizations to discuss efforts to protect the health of our nation’s patients and their babies. This meeting builds upon a series of conversations and engagements to respond to the U.S. syphilis and congenital syphilis epidemic.

During the roundtable, members of the Task Force highlighted the important work being done by the Biden-Harris Administration to improve access to care, advocate for syphilis testing whenever indicated, innovate screening and testing methods of intervention, initiate syphilis treatment immediately, foster an environment of open communication, and further connect organizations to available HHS resources. ADM Levine emphasized syphilis has reemerged as a major public health concern and the critical role health care providers play in reversing this alarming trend.

The following individuals participated in the meeting: