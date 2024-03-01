Readout of HHS Roundtable on Congenital Syphilis with National Provider Organizations
ADM Levine reiterated HHS's commitment to taking action to flatten the curve on congenital syphilis with a focus on those most significantly impacted.
On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Rachel L. Levine and members of the National Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis Syndemic Federal Task Force (Task Force) met with leaders from national provider organizations to discuss efforts to protect the health of our nation’s patients and their babies. This meeting builds upon a series of conversations and engagements to respond to the U.S. syphilis and congenital syphilis epidemic.
During the roundtable, members of the Task Force highlighted the important work being done by the Biden-Harris Administration to improve access to care, advocate for syphilis testing whenever indicated, innovate screening and testing methods of intervention, initiate syphilis treatment immediately, foster an environment of open communication, and further connect organizations to available HHS resources. ADM Levine emphasized syphilis has reemerged as a major public health concern and the critical role health care providers play in reversing this alarming trend.
The following individuals participated in the meeting:
- Cheryl Bellamy, DNP, MS, BSFS, RN, CNM, CNS-C, President, Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses
- Susan Bersoff-Matcha, MD, Deputy Director, Office of Women's Health, U.S. Food & Drug Administration
- Nahida Chakhtoura, MD, Branch Chief, Pregnancy and Perinatal Branch, National Institute of Child Health and Human Development
- Clare Coleman, President and CEO, National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association
- Steven Furr, MD, FAAFP, President, American Academy of Family Physicians
- Neeraj Gandotra, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
- Vijay Kannan, MD, Director, Office of Clinical Performance and Health Impact, Indian Health Service
- Sue Kendig, JD, WHNP-BC, FAANP, Director of Women's Health Nurse Practitioners Practice & Policy, Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health
- Jessica Lee, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Centers for Medicaid & CHIP Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
- RADM (ret.) Jonathan Mermin, MD, MPH, Director, National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Michael Phelan, MD, Center for Emergency Medicine, Cleveland Clinic on behalf of the American College of Emergency Physicians
- Radha Sadacharan, MD, MPH, Chair, Physician Certification Work Group, American College of Correctional Physicians
- Laurel Sakai, National Director of Policy, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
- Jeanne Sheffield, MD, Director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Johns Hopkins Medicine on behalf of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- Rose Sullivan, Counselor to the Secretary of Health and Human Services
- Michael Warren, MD, MPH, Associate Administrator, Maternal and Child Health Bureau, Health Resources and Services Administration
- Christopher Zahn, MD, FACOG, Interim CEO and Chief, Clinical Practice and Health Equity and Quality, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists