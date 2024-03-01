Submit Release
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Availability of its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20‐F (the “Annual Report”), which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Annual Report is now accessible on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.castormaritime.com, in the “Investors” section under “Annual Reports”. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request to the Company by writing to:

Castor Maritime Inc.
223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street
Hawaii Royal Gardens
3036 Limassol
Cyprus

or by sending an email to ir@castormaritime.com

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels.

Castor owns a fleet of 16 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 1.3 million dwt, currently consisting of the Capesize vessel, the M/V Magic Orion which the company agreed to sell on December 7, 2023, five Kamsarmax vessels including the M/V Magic Nebula and the M/V Magic Venus which the Company agreed to sell on February 15, 2024 and December 21, 2023, respectively, eight Panamax dry bulk vessels, including the M/V Magic Nova and the M/V Magic Horizon which the Company agreed to sell on January 29, 2024, and two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.castormaritime.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Petros Panagiotidis
Castor Maritime Inc.
Email: ir@castormaritime.com

Media Contact:
Kevin Karlis
Capital Link
Email: castormaritime@capitallink.com


