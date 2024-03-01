Submit Release
Acme United Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

SHELTON, Conn., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that net sales for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $191.5 million compared to $194.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of 1%. Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2023, were $41.9 million compared to $44.1 million in the same period of 2022, a decrease of 5%. Excluding the impact of the Camillus and Cuda product lines sold on November 1, 2023, sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 declined 1% compared to the 2022 period.

On November 1, 2023, the Company sold its Camillus and Cuda hunting and fishing product lines to GSM Holdings, Inc. The sales price was $19.8 million, of which $1.5 million is subject to customary escrow requirements. The Company recognized an after-tax gain on the sale of approximately $9.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The revenues from the divested product lines were approximately $12.0 million in 2022.

Excluding the impact of the sale of Camillus and Cuda, net income for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $8.2 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023, including the sale of Camillus and Cuda, was $17.8 million, or $4.86 per diluted share.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 excluding the impact of the sale of the Camillus and Cuda product lines was $1.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million, or ($0.17) per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 including the sale of the Camillus and Cuda product lines was $11.2 million, or $2.87 per diluted share.

Chairman and CEO Walter C. Johnsen said, “We had an outstanding year of strong earnings and achievements in 2023. The sale of Cuda and Camillus in the fourth quarter enabled the Company to focus on our core businesses and reduced our debt by $13 million. The Company successfully completed its previously announced program to reduce inventory by $5 million. We also implemented a series of cost reduction and productivity initiatives that generated approximately $6.5 million in savings, a substantial increase of the initial target of $5 million. As a result, we strengthened our balance sheet, raised our gross margin significantly, and our free cash flow reached a record $24 million. In addition, we gained market share in the first aid and medical business. Our Westcott team successfully introduced new craft and industrial cutting tools.”

Mr. Johnsen added, “The Company is looking forward to a strong year in 2024. We anticipate growth from new first aid customers, additional placement of cutting tools in the craft and mass markets, and new DMT sharpener business. With our strong balance sheet, we continue to look for accretive acquisitions.”

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net sales in the U.S. segment decreased 6% compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding the impact of the sale of the Camillus and Cuda product lines, sales declined 2%. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net sales in the U.S. segment decreased 1% compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding the impact of the sale of the Camillus and Cuda product lines, sales for the year ended December 31, 2023 were constant compared to 2022 primarily due to customer reductions of inventory in the first half of 2023.

European net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2023 declined 8% in U.S. dollars and 13% in local currency compared to the same period in 2022. Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased 4% in U.S. dollars and 6% in local currency compared to 2022. The declines in net sales in local currency for both periods were mainly due to a soft economy in Europe.

Net sales in Canada for the three months ended December 31, 2023, increased 11% in U.S. dollars and 12% in local currency compared to the same period in 2022. Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2023, increased 1% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency compared to 2022. The growth in local currency for both periods was mainly due to higher sales of first aid products.

Gross margin was 39.1% in the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 31.9% in the same period in 2022. Gross margin was 37.7% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 32.8% for the same period in 2022. The increases for both periods were primarily due to productivity improvements in the Company’s manufacturing and distribution facilities, as well as lower in-bound freight costs.

The Company’s bank debt less cash as of December 31, 2023, was $19.0 million compared to $55.0 million as of December 31, 2022. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company paid $2.0 million in dividends on its common stock and generated approximately $24.0 million in free cash flow, including a reduction in inventory of $5.0 million. Additionally, the net proceeds from the sale of the Camillus and Cuda product lines amounted to approximately $13.0 million.

Acme United will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results, which will be broadcast on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. ET. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 877-407-0784. International callers may dial 201-689-8560. The confirmation code is 13743912. You may access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, DMT®, Med-Nap and Safety Made. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.  

The Company may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements” including statements contained in this report and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. When used in this document, words like “may,” “might,” “will,” “except,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from our current expectations.

Forward-looking statements in this report, including without limitation, statements related to the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may impact the Company’s business, operations and financial results.

These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: (i) changes in the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which may be made at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the impact of uncertainties in global economic conditions, including the impact on the Company’s suppliers and customers; (iii) the continuing adverse impact of inflation, including product costs, and interest rates; (iv) potential adverse effects on the Company, its customers, and suppliers resulting from the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; (v) additional disruptions in the Company’s supply chains, whether caused by pandemics, natural disasters, or otherwise, including trucker shortages, port closures and delays, and delays with container ships themselves; (vi) labor related costs the Company has and may continue to incur, including costs of acquiring and training new employees and rising wages and benefits; (vii) currency fluctuations including, for example, the fluctuation of the dollar against the euro; (viii) the Company’s ability to effectively manage its inventory in a rapidly changing business environment; (ix) changes in client needs and consumer spending habits; (x) the impact of competition; (xi) the impact of technological changes including, specifically, the growth of online marketing and sales activity; (xii) the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively, including its ability to successfully integrate any business it might acquire; (xiii) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Paul G. Driscoll Acme United Corporation
    Phone: (203) 254-6060
     


ACME UNITED CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOURTH QUARTER REPORT 2023
(Unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended
 		  Three Months Ended
Amounts in 000's except per share data   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
         
Net sales   $ 41,942     $ 44,104  
Cost of goods sold     25,538       30,021  
Gross profit     16,404       14,083  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses     14,311       14,110  
Operating income (loss)     2,093       (27 )
Interest expense     501       937  
Interest income     (41 )     (16 )
Interest expense, net     460       921  
Gain on sale of assets     12,551       -  
Other (expense) income, net     (18 )     109  
Total other income (expense), net     12,533       109  
Income before income tax expense (benefit)     14,166       (839 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     2,958       (242 )
Net income (loss)   $ 11,208     $ (597 )
         
Shares outstanding - Basic     3,610       3,537  
Shares outstanding - Diluted     3,909       3,537  
         
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 3.10     $ (0.17 )
Earnings per share - Diluted     2.87       (0.17 )
         
         
Reconciliation to reported net income (GAAP)        
Net income as reported (GAAP)     11,208       (597 )
Gain on sale of business, net of tax     (9,644 )    
Net income as adjusted     1,564       (597 )
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.43     $ (0.17 )
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted     0.40       (0.17 )
         
         
         
         
ACME UNITED CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOURTH QUARTER REPORT 2023 (cont.)
(Unaudited)
 
         
    Year Ended   Year Ended
Amounts in 000's except per share data   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
         
Net sales   $ 191,501     $ 193,962  
Cost of goods sold     119,291       130,403  
Gross profit     72,210       63,559  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses     59,022       57,285  
Operating income     13,188       6,274  
Interest expense     3,096       2,396  
Interest income     (119 )     (31 )
Interest expense, net     2,977       2,365  
Gain on sale assets     12,551       -  
Other expense, net     (28 )     (246 )
Total other income (expense), net     12,523       (246 )
Income before income tax expense     22,734       3,663  
Income tax expense     4,941       628  
Net income   $ 17,793     $ 3,035  
         
Shares outstanding - Basic     3,572       3,528  
Shares outstanding - Diluted     3,658       3,719  
         
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 4.98     $ 0.86  
Earnings per share - Diluted     4.86       0.82  
         
Reconciliation to reported net income (GAAP)        
Net income as reported (GAAP)     17,793       3,035  
Gain on Sale of business     (9,644 )     -  
Net income as adjusted     8,149       3,035  
Adjusted Earnings per share - Basic   $ 2.28     $ 0.86  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted     2.23       0.82  
         
ACME UNITED CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
FOURTH QUARTER REPORT 2023
(Unaudited)
 
Amounts in 000's   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
         
Assets:        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 4,796     $ 6,100  
Accounts receivable, net     26,234       32,603  
Inventories     55,470       63,325  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,774       2,822  
Restricted cash     750       750  
Total current assets     92,024       105,600  
         
Property, plant and equipment, net     28,025       26,416  
Operating lease right of use asset     2,002       2,632  
Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization     19,001       20,790  
Goodwill     8,189       8,189  
Other assets     -       750  
Total assets   $ 149,241     $ 164,377  
         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 12,102     $ 10,514  
Operating lease liability - short term     1,099       1,130  
Mortgage payable - short term     419       405  
Other accrued liabilities     12,392       10,078  
Total current liabilities     26,012       22,127  
Long term debt     13,105       49,916  
Mortgage payable, net of current portion Mortgage payable - long term     10,284       10,694  
Operating lease liability - long term     1,026       1,683  
Other non-current liabilities     916       927  
Total liabilities     51,343       85,347  
Total stockholders' equity     97,898       79,030  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 149,241     $ 164,377  
         


Acme United Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

