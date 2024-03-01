Travels With Audrey Becomes Italy’s First Private Travel Company to Offer Cultural Vacations in Friuli Venezia Giulia

UDINE, Italy, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travels With Audrey, a local private travel company has become Italy’s first to offer discerning travelers cultural vacations in the region of Friuli Venezia Giulia.



Founded in 2015 by International Certified Tour Manager, Audrey De Monte, Travels With Audrey, started as a provider of private guided tours in Italy, France, and Spain. After discovering Friuli and meeting her husband, Manlio, a local Friulano, the company underwent a transformation in 2023. Now, Travels With Audrey stands as one of Italy’s first to provide travelers with genuine, personalized cultural experiences in Friuli.

Audrey goes beyond typical tourist experiences by linking travelers with local artisans, licensed tour guides, and friends in what is known as one of Europe’s best kept secrets. The company also takes pride in hosting guests, planning personalized tours in small groups and introducing travelers to local farm-to-table eateries and regional wines.

Audrey De Monte shares, “I truly believe that one of the best ways to experience travel is to immerse yourself in the traditions and experiences of a local. At Travels with Audrey, we are so proud to be the first travel company in Friuli-Venezia Giulia to personally host cultural vacations, while providing genuine and enriching experiences that guests will truly love.”

