SEALSQ to Announce SEALCOIN “Tockeneconomics” during its April 1st Analyst and Investor Day in NYC

New York, NY, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a leader in the development and sale of Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, is excited to announce the presentation of SEALCOIN “Tockeneconomics” during its Analyst & Investor Day, scheduled to be held on April 1, 2024, in NYC (Nasdaq MarketSite: 151 W 43rd St.). “Tockeneconomics” refers to details on the SEALCOIN’s quantity, value/price, benefits, release options and other protocols.



SEALCOIN, a groundbreaking development in the realm of cryptocurrencies, is currently in its pre-registration stage and expected to be available on various exchanges by the end of Q2 2024. Pre-registration for SEALCOIN is available at https://sealcoin.ai/pre-registration/.

This revolutionary presentation will offer attendees a comprehensive overview of SEALCOIN and its potential to reshape the IoT and carbon credit landscapes. Interested parties may attend the April 1st Investor & Analyst Day in person or virtually by registering at https://www.sealsq.com/investors/events.

SEALCOIN has garnered considerable interest in the semiconductor and IoT sectors since the announcement of its forthcoming deployment as an ideal mechanism to facilitate a Machine-to-Machine (M2M) economy, enable seamless data, certificates, and transaction exchanges among billions of Internet-connected devices. The official launch of SEALCOIN will represent a critical juncture in the evolution of M2M transactions, revolutionizing the digital transaction landscape within the IoT domain.

SEALSQ has already identified two key applications for SEALCOIN, including its use in Electric Vehicle (EV) "Plug & Charge" Stations, a concept originally introduced by ISO 15118, and in transforming the Carbon Credits market.

EV "Plug & Charge" Stations: This international standard for charging EVs, now augmented by SEALCOIN, enables a more convenient and secure charging experience. According to Berg Insight, the installed base of charging points is projected to reach 22.8 million by 2025, with the market in Europe and North America predominantly featuring private charging points. The number of connected charging points in these regions is expected to hit 7.9 million by 2025.





Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, noting the significance of this development to the Company’s growth and mission, commented, “SEALSQ continues to be at the forefront of technological advancement and a global leader in semiconductor innovation. SEALCOIN and its Tockeneconomics will continue to push the boundaries of innovation, all while prioritizing the fostering of a safer and more interconnected world.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

