Celebrate spring at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Conservation Nature Center this March. MDC staff at the nature center have many exciting conservation-themed events planned for the upcoming month. March events include but are not limited to:

Waterfowl ID March 13 from 1:00-4:30 p.m.: This program will teach participants how to find and identify common Missouri waterfowl. After the classroom portion, participants will be transported to Binder Lake in Jefferson City to put their new knowledge to the test. This event is for those ages 13 and older. Registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/47v .

Grow Native! Plant sale March 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.: Using native plants for landscaping is a simple way to beautify your property while benefiting wildlife. This event will provide free native landscaping literature as well as garden signs and books for sale. Vendors will have various plants for sale. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48Z .

Archery March 26 from 1-3 p.m.: Learn the lifetime sport of archery and learn to shoot safely with MDC staff. Practice your new skills with the equipment provided. This event is for people ages 7 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48o .

Conservation Teens Trout Fishing at Bennett Spring State Park March 28 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.: Teens ages 13-17 are invited to learn methods and gear for trout fishing along with how to prepare trout for cooking. Round trip transportation will be provided for each participant, and participants will not need a daily trout tag or Missouri fishing permit for this event. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48J .

For a complete list of events at Runge Nature Center this March, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48q. All events are free to the public and most events have limited space, so be sure to plan ahead and register for any events you’d like to attend.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.