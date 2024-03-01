Strengthening airport security through behaviour detection focus of OSCE training in Chisinau

Enhancing airport security through behaviour detection was the focus of a training session held from 27 to 29 February in Chisinau by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department and the Airport Police Network (AIRPOL). Bringing together 15 officers from the Moldovan Border Police, Customs Service, and Airport Administration, the interactive session equipped Moldovan border and law enforcement officers with advanced techniques and methods of effective behaviour detection at airports.

With the expert guidance of AIRPOL trainers on Behaviour Detection, the participants engaged in discussions and practical exercises designed to deepen their understanding of the behaviour detection process. The training covered four essential steps of behaviour detection, focusing on the improvement of interviewing techniques, ways of effectively conducting an interview, as well as applying risk-based security assessments, among others. These critical skills will enable Moldovan border officers to identify individuals who may pose a threat to airport security more effectively.

This course was also an opportunity for participants to explore and experience the benefits of behaviour detection at airports, and the importance of such techniques in safeguarding airports against acts of unlawful interference, thereby reinforcing the security of airport operations. The training course also helped foster better co-operation among Moldovan border agencies mandated with airport security.

This training initiative is part of a project supporting law enforcement agencies in Moldova in response to the security challenges in the region that is implement by the Transnational Threats Department in partnership with the Forum for Security Co-operation. The project is supported by Germany, Poland and the United States of America.