Comscore and TEGNA Sign Multi-Year Agreement for Local Linear and Cross-Platform Audience Measurement

Comscore to provide currency-grade measurement metrics for TEGNA’s multi-platform media businesses

RESTON, Va., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) and TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced they have reached a comprehensive multi-year agreement on cross-platform audience measurement. Under the terms of the agreement, Comscore will extend its relationship with TEGNA as a key measurement partner in all TEGNA markets, providing it with critical measurement metrics across its local TV, major affiliate, and digital businesses.



TEGNA owns 64 local news brands in 51 markets, making it one of the largest and geographically diverse broadcasters in the U.S. It is the largest owner of Big Four affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups and reaches approximately 39 percent of all TV households nationwide.

Jon Carpenter, CEO, Comscore said, “Comscore is proud to be a valued partner to TEGNA which is known for its trustworthy and impactful local journalism and strong connections to the communities they serve. The combination of our local linear TV data, and our groundbreaking cross-platform solutions will help TEGNA measure the value of their content and deliver outsized value for their advertisers across linear and digital. We're excited to begin this latest phase of our partnership.”

Lynn Beall, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Media Operations, TEGNA said, “Expanding our partnership with Comscore will offer us deeper insights through digital and qualitative data, enriching cross-platform solutions for our valued advertising partners. We look forward to partnering with our clients to deliver their targeted audiences across any platform with precision and effectiveness to grow their business.”

Comscore's best-in-class local market data provides granular insights into linear TV consumption across all 210 local markets in the United States. Combined with Comscore's leading cross-platform capabilities, TEGNA will have a complete view of audiences — linear, CTV, and digital —as they help advertisers optimize their campaigns.

Financial terms of the agreement were not announced.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.



About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations, and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion , TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com .

