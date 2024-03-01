Samaxia Ltd Boosts UK Vet Care with MP Labo and New Wholesale Partners
Samaxia Ltd expands its reach, offering innovative vet products via NVS Veterinary Group and Covetrus, enhancing pet care across the UK.
Our partnerships with NVS Veterinary Group and Covetrus ensure UK vets have immediate access to our innovative products, enhancing pet care nationwide.
— Samantha Williamson, CEO of Samaxia Ltd
In a significant move to improve veterinary care availability across the UK, Samaxia Ltd is proud to announce its recent advancements through a foundational collaboration as Exclusive UK Distributors of French veterinary leader MP Labo, complemented by new stock agreements with NVS Veterinary Group and Covetrus. These developments ensure that Samaxia's select range of products, developed by MP Labo, is now efficiently stocked and distributed to veterinary practices nationwide.
About MP Labo:
MP Labo, a family-operated entity from France, brings over three decades of dedicated service to the veterinary sector, emphasizing pet health and environmental sustainability. Their commitment to innovation, animal well-being, and ecological balance aligns perfectly with Samaxia Ltd's ethos, making this partnership a natural fit for both entities.
Introducing Samaxia Ltd:
Entering the UK market with a wealth of industry knowledge, Samaxia Ltd is on a mission to redefine pet healthcare through the provision of high-quality, affordable veterinary products. With a strong focus on environmental impact and pet well-being, Samaxia stands out for its commitment to offering conscientious veterinary solutions, spearheaded by a founder with extensive experience in both veterinary and human medical industries.
The Impact of These Agreements:
By securing stock agreements with NVS Veterinary Group and Covetrus, Samaxia Ltd is set to significantly enhance the accessibility of its product range to veterinary professionals across the UK. This move not only broadens the availability of high-quality veterinary products but also underscores the shared commitment to supporting the health and sustainability of pet care practices.
In Conclusion:
The collaboration between Samaxia Ltd and MP Labo, now amplified by stock agreements with NVS Veterinary Group and Covetrus, marks a major step forward in providing accessible, top-tier veterinary care in the UK. These agreements facilitate the distribution of essential veterinary products, ensuring that practices can offer the best possible care to pets across the country.
