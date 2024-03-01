AI in Computer Vision Market to Garner $207.09 Billion By 2030, at 39.60% CAGR | Growth Projection

AI in Computer Vision Market

Government initiatives to boost development of AI-related technologies are anticipated to create opportunities for the AI in computer vision market

Increasing demand for computer vision systems in automotive applications, growing inclination toward emotion AI, and high demand for quality inspection and automation drive the market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global AI in computer vision market size was valued at $9.18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $207.09 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 39.60%. The North America region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Computer vision technology is one of the most promising areas of research within artificial intelligence and computer science, and offers tremendous advantages for businesses in the modern era. Computer vision focuses on designing computer systems that possess the ability to capture, understand, and interpret important visual information contained with image and video data. Computer vision systems then translate this data, using contextual knowledge provided by human beings, into insights used to drive decision making.

Automobile manufacturers are increasingly reliant on computer vision and industrial robotics technologies to accomplish several levels of automation throughout the production process. Increasing participation of various automotive and IT giants to develop autonomous cars is driving the growth of the AI in computer vision market for the automotive industry. In the automotive industry, computer vision technology is used for inspection of every single detail during production and detects flaws in every single product produced. Moreover, it also includes confirming the presence or absence of automobile parts and analyzing their proper shapes and sizes. Furthermore, the automotive industry is witnessing a paradigm shift from human-driven or conventional vehicles into AI-powered or self-driving cars.

The prominent factors that impact the AI in computer vision market growth are rising demand for computer vision systems in automotive applications, increasing demand for emotion AI, and high demand for quality inspection and automation. However, rising safety and security related concern restricts the market growth. On the contrary, government initiative to boost development of AI-related technologies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to definitely affect the global AI in computer vision industry during the forecast period.

The Report Provides:

⦁ Assessment of market share at both regional and country levels.

⦁ Analysis of market share for key industry players.

⦁ Strategic recommendations tailored for new entrants.

⦁ Forecasts for all mentioned segments and regional markets over the next decade.

⦁ Exploration of market trends, including drivers, challenges, opportunities, threats, investment opportunities, and recommendations.

⦁ Strategic recommendations specifically focused on the primary business segment within the market forecast.

⦁ Overview of major general trends through competitive landscaping.

⦁ Company profiling with detailed insights into strategy, financials, and recent developments.

⦁ Mapping of the latest technological progress and supply chain trends.

Geographical analysis is a key focus, evaluating market performance across regions such as North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) for a thorough understanding of Ai in computer vision market penetration. North America is dominating the market due to an increase in adoption of AI in emotion analysis and integration of artificial intelligence with computer vision. The overall AI in computer vision market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

Key Market Players & Competitive Insights:

The global Ai in computer vision market report also discusses the top industry players in the market. It provides detailed information on companies, operational divisions, business performance, and strategic initiatives, such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, etc., to enhance their market presence and achieve growth. Moreover, the report highlights the significant progress made by the leading players. This section of the report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the competitive landscape in the market and gives insights into the level of competition prevailing within it. Furthermore, it showcases the strategies employed by the top vendors to boost sales and promote their services.

The key players identified in the global Ai in computer vision market report are:

• NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• AWS (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Facebook (U.S.)

• Google (U.S.)

• Qualcomm (U.S.)

• Xilinx (U.S.)

• BASLER AG (Ge

Key Findings of The Study

• In 2020, the software segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 40.00% during the forecast period.

• The consumer electronics segment accounted for more than 35% of the global AI in computer vision market share in 2020.

• The agriculture segment witnessed highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• UK was the major shareholder in the Europe AI in computer vision market revenue, accounting for approximately 36% share in 2020.

