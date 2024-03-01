Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Tepadina, thiotepa, Date of authorisation: 15/03/2010, Revision: 20, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects seen with Tepadina when used with other medicines are infections, cytopenia (low number of cells in the blood), graft-versus-host disease (when the transplanted cells attack the body), disorders of the gut, haemorrhagic cystitis (bleeding and inflammation in the bladder) and mucosal inflammation (inflammation of the moist body surfaces). For the full list of all side effects reported with Tepadina in adults and children, see the package leaflet.

Tepadina must not be used in women who are pregnant or breast-feeding. It must also not be used together with the vaccine against yellow fever or vaccines containing live viruses or bacteria. For the full list of restrictions, see the package leaflet.

