Kayal Pain & Spine Center: The Leader in Endoscopic Spine Surgery
Kayal Pain & Spine Center
NJ Top Docs reviewed and approved practice, Kayal Pain & Spine Center, offering cutting-edge techniques for endoscopic spine surgery.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients in search of the most innovative surgeries and treatments for their spinal disorders can find them at the Kayal Pain & Spine Center, one of Kayal Orthopaedic Center’s Centers of Excellence. Among the cutting-edge options offered here is endoscopic spine surgery—the next level of minimally invasive spine surgery.
Dr. Paul Bagi, an “Up and Coming” NJ Top Doc, is an expert spine fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon who is pioneering this surgery for patients in Northern NJ and beyond. His training and expertise allows treatment to be tailored to the specific needs of each patient.
What Is Endoscopic Spine Surgery?
This state-of-the-art surgical advancement in spine surgery employs an HD-camera attached to an endoscope, which is then inserted through a tiny 7mm incision. This technology allows these outstanding spine surgeons to operate safely and with greater precision. The results? Better outcomes and faster recoveries for patients.
Another advantage of endoscopic spine surgery is that more of these surgeries can be performed as outpatient procedures. They often involve shorter surgeries, less anesthesia and reduced time in the hospital or ambulatory surgical center, all of which allow patients to recover faster and return to their regular activities sooner.
Interventional Pain Management Is Key
Whenever possible, the team at the Kayal Pain & Spine Center will use the least minimally invasive option possible to ease a patient’s pain. Dr. Steve M. Aydin, an approved NJ Top Doc, is a fellowship-trained interventional pain management physician who is leading the way in his field. He can help manage pain with injection therapies and minimally invasive spine procedures.
Drs. Aydin, Bagi, and the rest of the Kayal Pain & Spine Center physicians form a team that is second to none in the control and management of pain caused by spinal disorders.
Got pain? No worries! The outstanding team at Kayal Pain & Spine Center can help!
Insist on excellence. Insist on Kayal Orthopaedic Center for the most comprehensive pain and spine care in Northern NJ and beyond.
To learn more about the NJ Top Docs at Kayal Pain & Spine Center, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/kayalpainspine/
----
About Kayal Orthopaedic Center and Kayal Pain & Spine Center
For the past 25 years, Kayal Orthopaedic Center has been at the forefront of orthopaedics and the management of spinal disorders. With the team of fellowship-trained spine surgeons and interventional pain management physicians, the Kayal Pain & Spine Center delivers the full gamut of treatment options available to patients. Schedule an appointment today by calling 844.770.0910 or visiting kayalortho.com.
----
About NJ Top Docs
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.
