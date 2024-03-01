Alumis Presents Preclinical Data for Allosteric TYK2 Inhibitor A-005 at ACTRIMS

– A-005 is a potential first-in-class, brain penetrant TYK2 inhibitor for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases –



– Data support planned Phase 1 clinical trial on track to initiate in 1H 2024 –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies using a precision approach to transform the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced preclinical data for A-005 at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) forum. A-005 is a potential first-in-class, brain penetrant tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor being developed for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS), Parkinson’s Disease and other neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, with Phase I clinical trial initiation planned in the first half of 2024.

“Therapeutic inhibition of TYK2 has been clinically validated to treat immune-mediated diseases, but there remains a medical need for the clinical development of an allosteric TYK2 inhibitor targeting the central nervous system,” said David Goldstein, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Alumis. “These early data further support the role of TYK2 within neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and are encouraging as we consider A-005 as a potential treatment for these indications.”

The objective of this study, “A Selective, Allosteric TYK2 Small-molecule Inhibitor Modulates Immune Cell Functions and Ameliorates Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis,” was to evaluate the potency, selectivity, and cellular pharmacology of A-005, as well as its exposure in the central nervous system (CNS) and efficacy in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), a mouse model of neuroinflammation.

Presented as a poster, results demonstrated A-005 to be highly potent and inhibit TYK2 pathway activation in human whole blood, PBMCs and microglial cells. The data also underscored the ability of A-005 to reduce EAE clinical scores when administered prophylactically or therapeutically. Additionally, a microdialysis study in rats demonstrated the ability of A-005 to efficiently cross the blood brain barrier.

Data are being presented during ACTRIMS 2024 Poster Session 2 on March 1, 2024, from 6:00-7:30 pm ET, Poster Number 400.

