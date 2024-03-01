Submit Release
Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

BOSTON, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference, taking place in Boston from March 4 – 6, 2024. In addition to conducting one-on-one investor meetings, management will participate in a corporate panel discussion.

Panel Discussion Details
Title:   Orphan Epilepsies Corporate Panel Discussion
Date:   Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Time:   10:30 a.m. EST
Webcast Link:   Link
 

This live webcast will also be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.


Investor Contact: 
Praxis Precision Medicines 
investors@praxismedicines.com 
857-702-9452 
 
Media Contact:
Dan Ferry
Life Science Advisors
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
617-430-7576

Primary Logo

