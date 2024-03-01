Military Drone Companies - Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (US) are the Key Players

Chicago, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The military drone market size is estimated to be USD 13.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2023 to 2028. The primary driving factors for the military drone market include the Increasing use of advanced avionics technologies and growing focus on C4SIR capabilities. These companies have leveraged various growth strategies including new product developments, contracts, collaborations, expansions, certifications, agreements, acquisitions, and R&D activities.

Major Military Drone companies include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) (US)

Teledyne FLIR LLC (US)

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221577711

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is a major player in the aerospace and defense industry, specializing in aircraft like the B-2 bomber and Global Hawk drone, spacecraft such as the James Webb Space Telescope, missiles like the Tomahawk, and cyber security. The company's strengths lie in its advanced technology programs, leading role in stealth technology, and a diverse portfolio in aerospace and defense. However, it faces challenges such as dependence on government contracts and potential budget cuts, with sales of older aircraft on the decline. Notably, recent developments include winning a lucrative contract for the B-21 Raider bomber and expanding into space projects.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) focuses on missiles (Patriot, Javelin), radars, avionics, cybersecurity, and commercial engines (Pratt & Whitney). The company excels in missile technology, has a robust commercial engine business, and emphasizes innovation. However, it is vulnerable to fluctuations in defense spending, competition from other giants, and potential trade conflicts affecting commercial engine sales. Recent developments include a merger with United Technologies, advancements in hypersonic weapons, and investments in artificial intelligence for defense applications.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (IAI) specializes in missiles (David's Sling, Arrow), satellites, drones (Heron), radar systems, and electronic warfare. Known for technological expertise and a strong export market presence, IAI focuses on homeland security and intelligence. Challenges include dependence on political tensions in the Middle East and potential export restrictions. Recent developments include upgrades to the Iron Dome air defense system, increased drone exports, and collaborations with international partners.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (US)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is a pioneer in military drone technology, also involved in nuclear reactors and electromagnetic aircraft launch systems. With a strong global market presence, the company focuses on persistent surveillance and intelligence platforms. Challenges include heavy reliance on drone sales and competition from other manufacturers, with potential legal challenges on armed drone use. Recent developments involve expanding smaller drone offerings, exploring commercial applications, and pursuing new contracts for advanced drone systems..

Teledyne FLIR LLC (US)

Teledyne FLIR LLC (FLIR) specializes in thermal imaging cameras, sensors, night vision, unmanned ground vehicles, and commercial security systems. Recognized as a leader in thermal imaging technology, FLIR has a diversified product portfolio but faces challenges such as dependence on specific technologies and vulnerability to economic downturns affecting security spending. Recent developments include expansion into advanced sensors for autonomous vehicles, development of AI-powered security solutions, and strategic partnerships with defense contractors.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com