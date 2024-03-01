Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,705 in the last 365 days.

EU4Business programme to offer €1 million to 100 Ukrainian enterprises

The EU4Business programme, funded by the European Union and the German government, invites micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Ukraine with export potential and innovative capabilities to apply in its grant competition.

MSMEs can receive 100 grants of up to €10,000 each. This funding will help them recover, develop, and build resilience in times of war.

The call is open to MSMEs operating in the following sectors:

  • processing (machine building, furniture, food and light industry);
  • creative industries;
  • logistics and transportation;
  • other sectors with export or innovation potential (e.g., education and medical services).

The deadline for applications is 24 March. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Business programme to offer €1 million to 100 Ukrainian enterprises

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more