EU4Business programme to offer €1 million to 100 Ukrainian enterprises

The EU4Business programme, funded by the European Union and the German government, invites micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Ukraine with export potential and innovative capabilities to apply in its grant competition.

MSMEs can receive 100 grants of up to €10,000 each. This funding will help them recover, develop, and build resilience in times of war.

The call is open to MSMEs operating in the following sectors:

processing (machine building, furniture, food and light industry);

creative industries;

logistics and transportation;

other sectors with export or innovation potential (e.g., education and medical services).

The deadline for applications is 24 March.

