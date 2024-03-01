‘Euroclub Gyumri’ officially launched by Young European Ambassadors initiative in Armenia

On 1 March, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative, together with the Youth Initiative Centre (YIC) NGO officially launched ‘Euroclub Gyumri’ – the third Euroclub in Armenia.

The official opening ceremony was attended by the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Vasilis Maragos and Ambassadors of a number of EU countries.

“Young people are the leaders of tomorrow and the changemakers of today. Their engagement in different spheres of life is critical, and they have a strong role in building a stronger partnership and a better future for the next generations,” Ambassador Vassilis Maragos said at the event.

The opening ceremony was followed by EuroZone Activities at the Gyumri Museum of National Architecture and Urban Life with various interactive activities and international volunteers, hosted by YIC.

The idea behind the launch of Euroclub Gyumri is to bring the local community closer to Europe, to introduce them to European culture and history, to tell them about educational programmes and opportunities for young people and to unlock their potential. The Euroclub will also become an intercultural platform where the youth of Gyumri and neighbouring communities will have the opportunity to host foreign guests and represent Armenia, its culture and history.

Euroclub beneficiaries will be able to propose their own initiatives, develop their English language skills, participate in various seminars and information meetings aimed at professional orientation, and use the skills acquired for the benefit of their community.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative is part of the EU-funded EU NEIGHBOURS EAST programme, a vibrant, voluntary, non-political communication network connecting and building bridges of friendship among young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The aim of the network is to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries, showcase the tangible results of this cooperation, contribute to policy dialogue on various topics, help increase civic activism and work together for a better future.