Young European Ambassadors in Georgia hold networking event to meet new members

Over 130 Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) gathered in Tbilisi today for a Bi-Annual Networking Event in Georgia, joined by EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski.

The networking event aims to build up team spirit, connections between new and more experienced YEAs, and to engage them in activities to improve their soft skills while working on their action plan for 2024.

During the event, young people outlined concrete plans for their work in the coming year, in line with the priorities set by the EU-funded EU NEIGHBOURS East regional communication programme and the EU Delegation to Georgia.

In December 2023, the EU NEIGHBOURS east programme welcomed 657 new YEAs, including 98 in Georgia, bringing its network to a total of 1,162 active YEAs.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative is a vibrant, voluntary, non-political communication network connecting and building bridges of friendship among young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The aim of the network is to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries, showcase the tangible results of this cooperation, contribute to policy dialogue on various topics, help increase civic activism and work together for a better future.