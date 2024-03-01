Golf Clothing Market Set to Boom Anticipating Explosive 6.0% CAGR Growth, Surpass $1,554.3 Million by 2030; Globally

North America occupied maximum share in the golf clothing market in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The specialty store segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Golf Clothing Market by Product Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐟 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟖𝟑𝟒.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏,𝟓𝟓𝟒.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

The expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets globally, has made these golf clothing easily accessible to users, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth. Moreover, print on golf shirts & shorts, short sleeves golf dress are some of the latest golf clothing market trends which is contributing towards the growth of the market.

Emergence of trend of golf tourism, surge in fitness consciousness among consumers, and trend for fashionable sports apparel drive the growth of the global golf clothing market. North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2030. Manufacturing activities of golf clothing halted due to lockdown implementations across various countries during the Covid-19 pandemic. Increasing disposable incomes and growing health awareness among individuals have fostered the growth of the market in the region. International brands are actively expanding in the region to tap the latent opportunities in the region.

By product type, the bottom wear segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in number of participations in sports tournaments and physical activities, especially golf. Thus, consumers in the countries such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, and others, are increasingly spending on sport apparels, including bottom wear, which aid them to perform well in the sports, as they improve mobility.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online store segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, as users are more inclining toward online shopping due to easy accessibility of different sports apparel. Heavy discounts and offers on sporting goods, apparels, including golf clothing provided by these online platforms boosts the sales of golf clothing in the market.

Depending on user, the women segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the golf clothing market forecast period, due to the fact that nowadays women all around the globe are increasingly participating in various sports activities including golf, which in turn is expected to offer immense opportunities for the growth of the golf clothing market during the forecast period.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest golf clothing market share in 2020. Consumers in the region are increasingly participating in golf, especially in the U.S., which in turn has driven the demand for golf clothing in this region. This in turn has propelled the growth of golf clothing market in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Adidas AG

• Antigua Group Inc.

• Callaway Apparel

• Linksoul

• Nike Inc.

• Puma Inc.

• Ping TaylorMade Golf Company Inc.

• William Murray Golf

• Under Armour Inc.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

