Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market to Garner $749 billion by 2031 at 6.3% CAGR | Current Growth Factors

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market

By destination, the airways segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

The factors propelling the growth of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market are increase in international trade across regions, rise in internet-based services.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫, 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 (𝐂𝐄𝐏) 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟒𝟎𝟕.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟕𝟒𝟗.𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The concept of courier, express, and parcel is typically attributed to the service that offers logistic services in specific areas. The offer of the service providers differs in the speed, weight, and volume of the packages and the way of carrying out the shipment of the goods. Moreover, the operators provide variety of value-added services to improvise the delivery experience for the user. The express deliveries are mainly time-bounded through which different high value consignments are delivered in a few days or at a pre agreed date and time.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market size based on business, destination, end user, mode of transportation, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐱, 𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐆, 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱, 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜. 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐞, 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐍𝐋 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁.𝐕., 𝐐𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐒𝐅 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

Based on destination, the domestic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the international segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

In addition, the courier, express, and parcel market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increase in international trade across regions and rise in internet-based services and growing number of smartphones among users. For instance, in 2019, Nepal and China signed the Protocol on Implementing Agreement on Transit and Transport along with 6 other agreements to enable Nepal to access Chinese sea and land ports. China has agreed to let Nepal use Tianjin, Shenzhen, Lianyungang, and Zhanjiang open seaports; and Lanzhou, Lhasa, and Xigatse dry ports for trading with other countries. Furthermore, the companies operating in the courier, express, and parcel market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in February 2020, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) launched express service known as UPS Express Plus in the high business density areas of Moscow and St. Petersburg for all Russian origin cities from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok to offer a wider range of options to meet e-commerce customers.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market share, and is likely to mintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Based on end user, the services segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the wholesale and retail segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The report also studies the manufacturing, construction and utilities, and primary industries segments.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By business, the B2C segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

By destination, the international segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

By end-user, the wholesale & retail segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

