Bio-Path Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 8, 2024

HOUSTON, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: BPTH) a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and to provide a business overview.

To access the live conference call, please call (833) 630-1956 (domestic) or (412) 317-1837 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Presentations section of the Company’s website, www.biopathholdings.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Bio-Path website approximately two hours after the event.

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous transfusion. Bio-Path’s drug candidate, Liposomal Bcl-2, (BP1002, targeting the Bcl-2 protein responsible for driving cell survival in up to 60% of all cancers) has announced the enrollment and dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial. Bio-Path’s drug candidate, Liposomal STAT3 (BP1003, targeting the STAT3 protein) has one additional IND enabling study to complete before the Company may file an IND application and initiate the first-in-humans Phase 1 study in patients with refractory, metastatic solid tumors. In addition, Bio-Path has a modified product named BP1001-A (prexigebersen with enhanced nanoparticle properties) which has shown to enhance efficacy in preclinical solid tumor models and is currently in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial conducted at several leading cancer centers in the United States.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.biopathholdings.com.

Contact Information:

Investors

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will@sternir.com

Doug Morris
Investor Relations
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
832-742-1369


