Oyster Consulting Hires Dan Garrett, Digital and Business Strategy Leader

Financial Services consulting firm expands technology and strategy team

RICHMOND, Va., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Dan Garrett joined the firm as Managing Director within the Strategic Planning and Execution team. Garrett’s extensive experience providing business and digital strategy to investment advisor firms, broker-dealers, fintech start-ups and clearing firms adds significant depth to Oyster’s respected bench of strategic and operations specialists.

Prior to working with Oyster, Garrett held CEO, COO, and Technology Officer positions within the financial industry. Garrett’s expertise includes providing C-Suite strategy advisement, spearheading digital transformations, optimizing operations, navigating complex business transitions, and building software development teams and proprietary applications.

“Dan’s ability to set strategic direction, anticipate future trends, and guide organizations to opportunities will be an invaluable asset for Oyster’s clients,” said Pete Bowman, Managing Director of Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution practice. “His success in driving transformation initiatives and launching novel products to meet customer needs will help firms deliver value to their clients and grow their businesses.”

“Joining Oyster Consulting marks a significant milestone in my career,” said Garrett. “I am excited to contribute to a team that consistently sets the standard for excellence in financial services consulting. My goal is to empower our clients through innovative strategies and digital solutions that not only address their immediate challenges, but also position them for sustained success in the future.”

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING
Oyster Consulting gives broker-dealer and investment advisor clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. We have the expertise, experience and licensed professionals you need, all under one roof. Our seasoned industry leaders provide consulting, outsourcing and software to help you plan, manage risk, achieve compliance and optimize operations so you can focus on running and growing your business.

CONTACT

Pete Bowman
Managing Director
804.521.6015
pete.bowman@oysterllc.com
www.oysterllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2871db6-1e44-40fa-a1d1-1eb1bfec32e7


Primary Logo

Dan Garrett

Dan Garrett adds business, technology leadership experience to Oyster Consulting.

