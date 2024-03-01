Firewall-as-a-Service Market to Observe Highest Growth of $15.6 billion with Growing CAGR of 24.6% by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The firewall-as-a-service industry was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The retail segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years, owing to their high cloud penetration and security needs which is expected to provide great opportunities for growth during the forecasted period.

The surge in adoption of Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) reflects the evolving needs of modern enterprises striving to streamline their cybersecurity operations while enhancing protection against a myriad of cyber threats. FWaaS vendors have responded to these demands by not only offering essential firewall functionalities but also by incorporating advanced network security features. These include Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) capabilities, which go beyond conventional traffic inspection to provide comprehensive defense mechanisms.

The proliferation of malware and phishing threats, coupled with the growing adoption of IoT and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends, has further propelled the FWaaS market forward. Organizations are increasingly turning to cloud-based FWaaS models to effectively manage their network security needs, leveraging the scalability and flexibility afforded by cloud deployments.

Despite these positive trends, challenges such as budget constraints and complexities in device security persist, hindering the market's growth to some extent. However, the increasing adoption of mobile applications and platforms, coupled with the growing demand for robust authentication methods, presents lucrative opportunities for FWaaS providers.

Moreover, the transformation underway in the traditional network management solutions industry is expected to fuel further expansion of the FWaaS market in the foreseeable future. As organizations continue to prioritize cybersecurity and adapt to evolving threats, FWaaS remains a critical component of their defense strategies, offering enhanced protection and operational efficiency in an increasingly digital landscape.

Region wise, the firewall as a service market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its highly digitized technological sector, which requires a higher degree of network monitoring, fueling the demand for firewall as a service in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to its growing internet penetration and the growing number of cyber threats in the region.

The key players profiled in the firewall as a service market analysis are Amazon Web Services, Inc, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Cato Networks, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Forcepoint, Fortinet, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, SonicWall, Sophos Group plc, Trellix, WatchGuard, and Zscaler.

