CloudDefense.AI Unveils Insights from Its Latest Live Webinar and Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays Series
We are delighted by the overwhelming response to both of our events, which reflects the growing importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a trailblazer in the cybersecurity domain, recently concluded two impactful events aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and community engagement. The events, held on February 21st and 22nd, gathered widespread applause for their insightful discussions and networking opportunities, further solidifying CloudDefense.AI's position as a thought leader in the cybersecurity space.
Abhi Arora, COO of CloudDefense.AI
On February 21st, CloudDefense.AI co-hosted a dynamic webinar titled "How to Safeguard Your Software Products Against Security Attacks?" alongside Peter Howells, the esteemed Country Director of PowerGate Australia. The webinar provided invaluable insights into fortifying software products against emerging security threats, garnering significant interest and engagement from attendees.
Continuing the momentum, on February 22nd, CloudDefense.AI, in collaboration with Procyon and Portal26, hosted the highly anticipated event "Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays" at the prestigious Hacker Dojo in Mountain View, CA. The event attracted a diverse array of industry experts and enthusiasts for an evening of enlightenment and networking. Featuring distinguished speakers Ayman Elsawah, and Abraham Kang, the evening was marked by insightful discussions and actionable strategies.
Both events were characterized by lively discussions, insightful contributions, and a palpable sense of camaraderie among attendees. CloudDefense.AI extends heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their active engagement, which contributed to the event's resounding success.
CloudDefense.AI remains committed to encouraging collaboration and education within the cybersecurity community. As part of its ongoing initiatives, the company is poised to unveil more exciting events and initiatives in the coming months. Stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned for updates and announcements from CloudDefense.AI.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, to the exclusive HackerView™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
