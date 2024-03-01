Rapid Micro Biosystems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides 2024 Guidance

Reports fourth quarter 2023 total revenue of $6.3 million, representing 45% growth compared to fourth quarter 2022



Reports 2023 revenue of $22.5 million, representing 31% growth compared to 2022

Delivered 2023 recurring revenue of $13.5 million, representing 23% growth compared to 2022

Provides 2024 revenue guidance of at least $27.0 million, representing at least 20% growth compared to 2023

LOWELL, Mass., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Recent Highlights

Strong fourth quarter 2023 revenue growth of 45% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Placed six Growth Direct systems in the fourth quarter; highest placements since the third quarter of 2021.

Growth Direct systems now placed with 100% of commercially approved CAR-T therapy manufacturers.

Announced expected availability of new Rapid Sterility application for the Growth Direct® system by mid-2024.

Growth Direct platform selected by Samsung Biologics to automate critical microbiology quality control testing.



“We are pleased with our strong finish to 2023,” said Robert Spignesi, President and CEO. “We exceeded our guidance for both the fourth quarter and the year and delivered our strongest quarter for system placements in over two years. We are also pleased with the strong improvement in our fourth quarter gross margin as the benefits of our actions to reduce product cost, improve manufacturing efficiency and increase service productivity continue to take hold. In 2024, we will continue to focus on our top priorities which include accelerating Growth Direct system placements, further improving our gross margin, successfully launching our new, innovative Rapid Sterility application and prudently managing our cash.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 45% to $6.3 million, compared to $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. A breakdown of fourth quarter revenue and key metrics follows:

Product revenue (combined systems and consumables) increased 45% to $4.1 million in Q4 2023, compared to $2.8 million in Q4 2022. The increase was largely driven by the placement of four additional systems in Q4 2023.

Service revenue increased 45% to $2.2 million in Q4 2023, compared to $1.5 million in Q4 2022. The increase was due to increased validation activity as well as higher service contract revenue compared to Q4 2022.

Recurring revenue increased 13% to $3.3 million in Q4 2023, compared to $2.9 million in Q4 2022.

Total cost of revenue decreased 7% despite a 45% increase in total revenue, driving significant gross margin improvement.

Placed six systems and completed the validation of nine customer systems, increasing cumulative customer systems to 141 placed systems and 121 validated systems.



Total cost of revenue was $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter of 2023 was near breakeven (negative 3%) compared to negative 59% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The gross margin percentage improvement was driven by higher total revenue, higher production volumes and actions taken by the Company to reduce product costs as well as higher manufacturing efficiency and service productivity.

Total operating expenses decreased 18% to $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was largely due to costs incurred in the fourth quarter of 2022 associated with the strategic review process initiated by our Board of Directors in that period, as well as cost savings in 2023 resulting from the restructuring plan implemented in August 2022.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.2 million, compared to $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.26, compared to $0.39 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $95.0 million at December 31, 2023, with no debt outstanding, which the Company expects to provide cash runway at least into the second half of 2026.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the full year was $22.5 million in 2023, compared to $17.1 million in 2022. A breakdown of full year revenue and key metrics follows:

Product revenue increased 34% to $14.8 million in 2023, compared to $11.1 million in 2022.

Service revenue increased 27% to $7.7 million in 2023, compared to $6.1 million in 2022.

Recurring revenue increased 23% to $13.5 million in 2023, compared to $11.0 million in 2022.

Placed 16 systems and completed the validation of 18 customer systems in 2023.

Total cost of revenue was $28.0 million in 2023, compared to $25.7 million in 2022.

Total operating expenses were $51.1 million in 2023, compared to $54.7 million in 2022.

Net loss was $52.5 million in 2023, compared to $60.8 million in 2022, and net loss per share attributable to common shareholders was $1.22 in 2023, compared to $1.43 in 2022.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company expects total revenue of at least $27.0 million, including the placement of at least 20 systems.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s full year 2024 revenue guidance; expected placements of Growth Direct systems, anticipated timing of such placements and the impact on the Company’s revenue; expectations and goals with respect to continued improvement in gross margins; expectations for the launch and availability of the Rapid Sterility application for Growth Direct; and financial position and cash runway.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the Company’s significant losses since inception; the Company’s ability to meet its publicly announced guidance and other expectations about its business and operations; the effectiveness of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts; the Company’s ability to sell and place its products with customers; the Company’s ability to develop new products and adapt to technological change, including executing on the launch of the Rapid Sterility application for Growth Direct; the Company’s ability to establish and maintain its position as a leading provider of automated microbial quality control testing; competition within the Company’s industry; the Company’s ability to maintain its manufacturing operations; the Company’s efforts to improve gross margins for its products; risks related to third-parties; the Company’s ability to retain key management and other employees; risks related to regulatory and intellectual property matters; risks related to supply chain disruptions and the impact of inflation; the impact of macroeconomic volatility on the Company’s business and operations; and the other important factors outlined under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 10, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of its website at investors.rapidmicrobio.com. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product revenue $ 4,112 $ 2,844 $ 14,805 $ 11,056 Service revenue 2,225 1,530 7,714 6,077 Total revenue 6,337 4,374 22,519 17,133 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue 4,699 5,257 20,060 18,477 Cost of service revenue 1,810 1,718 7,944 7,196 Research and development 3,318 3,403 12,820 12,866 Sales and marketing 3,161 4,124 13,322 14,994 General and administrative 5,537 7,132 24,936 26,819 Total costs and operating expenses 18,525 21,634 79,082 80,352 Loss from operations (12,188 ) (17,260 ) (56,563 ) (63,219 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 1,041 831 4,210 1,778 Other (expense) income, net (17 ) (11 ) (83 ) 59 Total other income, net 1,024 820 4,127 1,837 Loss before income taxes (11,164 ) (16,440 ) (52,436 ) (61,382 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 8 7 31 (576 ) Net loss $ (11,172 ) $ (16,447 ) $ (52,467 ) $ (60,806 ) Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (1.43 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 43,139,346 42,602,447 43,024,039 42,454,403





RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,285 $ 27,064 Short-term investments 67,768 81,584 Accounts receivable 5,532 5,369 Inventory 19,961 21,187 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,869 3,372 Total current assets 120,415 138,576 Property and equipment, net 12,832 13,818 Right-of-use assets 6,240 7,063 Long-term investments 2,911 29,790 Other long-term assets 770 1,119 Restricted cash 284 284 Total assets $ 143,452 $ 190,650 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,973 $ 5,428 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,907 8,150 Deferred revenue 5,974 4,706 Lease liabilities, short-term 1,132 766 Total current liabilities 18,986 19,050 Lease liabilities, long-term 6,214 7,202 Other long-term liabilities 263 229 Total liabilities 25,463 26,481 Total stockholders’ equity 117,989 164,169 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 143,452 $ 190,650

