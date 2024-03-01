Moxies announces the renovation of its celebrated Dallas Crescent location

With a bright new modern design, the upscale restaurant dining experience is solidifying itself as the place to be

DALLAS, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Situated in the heart of Uptown Dallas, Moxies is delighted to announce a refresh of its popular location at 100 Crescent Court, Ste 140.



Already renowned for its trademark lively atmosphere and just minutes away from the American Airlines Center, the latest upgrade includes a warm interior with beautiful marbled walls and contemporary art, featuring the use of lush greenery throughout. Mirroring its new look, Moxies' elevated menu continues to offer the highest quality of food and drinks, made in-house daily with the freshest ingredients. Served in a captivating ambiance, guests are treated to a choice of delicious diverse dishes, over 30 expertly handcrafted cocktails, and a specially curated wine list with more than 70 varieties to choose from.







At 10,200 square feet, the upscale casual staple remains perfectly poised to accommodate locals, out-of-town diners, and cocktail connoisseurs. With seating available for 300 guests in a bright open-concept dining room, intimate lounge booths, and an impressive wraparound patio, Moxies ensures there are plenty of flexible options for everyone. The beloved location can also accommodate large group bookings for corporate, social, and wedding events, and even full restaurant buyouts. With multiple large party menus readily available and featuring the best of the brand’s globally inspired dishes, the Moxies team is happy to help plan the perfect gathering. So, whether it’s for a quick lunch, weekend brunch, date night, a special celebration, or just to watch the big game, the team at Moxies Dallas are looking forward to welcoming guests back to experience approachable hospitality in an enhanced sophisticated space.



“We are thrilled to announce the completion of our extensive renovation at the Crescent in Uptown Dallas. This location holds a special place in our hearts as it was the first Moxies in the US.” shares Paul Randle, Owner, Eatz Enterprises, “It opened in November 2016 and has been a tremendous success that has helped launch the Moxies concept into many other markets throughout the United States.”







Director of Culinary and Beverage Chef Brandon Thordarson is excited to bring his passion and knowledge of the brand to the latest revamped location. Drawing inspiration from his experience in a Michelin-recognized restaurant, Chef Brandon has curated a menu of artfully crafted, fresh flavours exclusive to Moxies. Guests can expect a delivery of exceptional excellence under a commitment to the craft of cooking with one-of-a-kind, memorable culinary experiences and unique drinks that look just as delicious as they taste.



Moxies’ internationally inspired menu includes standout dishes that the brand is renowned for, including the Scottish Salmon, with ancient grains and lemon herb sauce, the Chicken Madeira Rigatoni made with pan-roasted chicken, creamy mushroom and Madeira wine sauce, rosemary, lemon and garlic ciabatta baguette and the Chipotle Mango Chicken with a sweet and smoky dry rub, lemon quinoa, seasonal vegetables, avocado, and salsa fresca.













Along with its variety of weekday options, Moxies offers a mouth-watering weekend brunch. Choose to indulge in the Pancetta & Aged White Cheddar Benedict, served with smoky pancetta bacon, hollandaise, home fries, and fresh fruit, or simply share a plate of sweet Brioche Bites and flavorful Avocado Toast with a friend. Enjoy a range of drinks from zero-proof mocktails, cocktails, and shots to a full mimosa bar, where you have the power to pick your brunch bubbles and juice combination.



Guests also have a choice of a wide selection of exclusively mixed beverages from Moxies’ skilled bartenders. Highlights include the Hugo Spritz, Passionfruit Ranch Water, and the refreshing Pineapple Basil Margarita, made with Mark Wahlberg’s Flecha Azul Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, pineapple syrup & fresh basil.



“We are thrilled to unveil our newly renovated Moxies,” says Joanne Forrester, President and Chief Operating Officer of Moxies. “Refreshing our Dallas location with modern glamour and easy sophistication puts Moxies front-of-mind for a memorable experience, no matter the occasion.”













Moxies Dallas welcomes guests seven days a week and is open late Thursday through Saturday, with Happy Hour available from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday and 1/2 price bottles of wine on Wednesdays.



For more information, visit www.moxies.com, and follow MOXIES on Instagram, @moxiesusa







About Moxies



Moxies, a premium casual Canadian concept owned by Northland Properties and Dallas Stars proprietor Tom Gaglardi, is well-known for delivering a uniquely stylish and relaxed guest experience through its blend of high-end design, uncompromising food and beverage items, and a friendly, energetic approach to hospitality. The menu at Moxies offers globally inspired flavors with fresh, high-quality ingredients made fresh in-house. Moxies serves lunch, dinner, happy hour, and a late-night menu seven days a week and weekend brunch at over 58 restaurant locations across Canada and in the United States, including Boston, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Miami, Scottsdale, Toronto, and Vancouver.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31e4ade3-b1f7-4f6b-977c-fb80c4db5f8a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d520ab42-4b41-40bb-90f2-0f7d29d03558

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0aad4764-cedc-45d7-80f7-27a2c6fef1eb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9435bd44-144c-4b21-a158-a4163cb5b73a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d520ab42-4b41-40bb-90f2-0f7d29d03558

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31e4ade3-b1f7-4f6b-977c-fb80c4db5f8a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9435bd44-144c-4b21-a158-a4163cb5b73a

Moxies Media Contact Bláithín Noone Manager, Public Relations & Communications +1 (604) 730-6610 bnoone@northland.ca