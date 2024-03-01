container security market value size

Digital transformation & growing inclination toward cybersecurity solutions to promote container security platforms drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Container Security Market Size Reach USD 7.57 Billion Globally by 2030 at 29.2% CAGR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global container security market size was valued at USD 571.47 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 7.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Rapid digital transformation, presence of a large number of open-source venders offering container platform, and growing inclination toward cybersecurity solutions to promote container security platforms drive the growth of the global container security market. Surge in adoption of cloud-based containers in the major industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The container security market is segmented into component, product, organizational size, and application. Depending on component, the market is segregated into container security platform and services. On the basis of product, the market is fragmented into cloud and on-premises. By on organizational size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprise and large enterprises. By application, it is categorized into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, government, retail & consumer goods, healthcare & life science, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on component, the container security platform segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the global container security market. A container security platform is a technology used by major businesses to improve the quality of the existing security rules. This factor is driving the segment growth. The services segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 30.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to the fact that container-as-a-service is a technique that enables software developers, and IT teams to cut shipment time by combining the hosted program.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global container security market, due to the fact that the necessity for a tightly managed data security platform to safeguard secret information has resulted in a steep increase in the adoption of container security solutions across on-premises platforms. Simultaneously, the cloud segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period. Container security technology is extensively utilized for cloud-native applications due to several benefits such as greater flexibility, scalability, simplicity of management, and more.

Based on region, the market across North America dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global container security market. This is attributed to the fact that North America is home to a number of key players who offer advanced solutions related to this avant-garde technology. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is because the prime players in the container security industry have been developing and adopting various advanced strategies to raise the penetration of AI-powered electronics equipment in the Aisa-Pacific region.

The key players profiled in the container security industry include Alert Logic, Aqua Security, Capsule8, Cloud Passage, Nev Vector, Qualys, Trend Micro, Twist lock, StackRox, and Sysdig. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to strengthen their foothold in the container security industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

● Increase in need to detect and block malware in order to curtail the risk of cyber-attack has impacted the global container security market positively.

● Also, the growing cyber security solutions across the public sector in the majority of countries have been beneficial for the market growth. This trend is quite likely to continue post pandemic as well.

