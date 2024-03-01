[Concentrated Investment Promotion for 1+4 Industries] IPIM Promoted Macao-Hengqin Business Environment to 40 Representatives from the Mainland TCM Big Health Industry

MACAU, March 1 - In order to further promote Macao-Hengqin business advantages and stimulate the “1+4” enterprises’ interest in setting up businesses in these two regions, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) invited a delegation of 40 enterprise representatives from the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) big health industry from different provinces including Guangdong and Jilin to visit the Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform and the Macao Ideas today (29th). During the visit, the representatives, many of them are from listed TCM enterprises, were presented with information such as Macao-Hengqin business environment, Macao’s investment advantages in the integrated development with the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Macao’s role as the Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. In addition, Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) also explained in detail the policies for regulating the TCM big health industry for the interested enterprises to explore business opportunities in Macao.

The delegation of the TCM big health industry was organised by the Guangzhou Nansha Guangdong-Macao Development Promotion Association and the Guangdong International Chamber of Commerce for the Private Sector (GICCPS). At the meeting, Deputy Director of the United Front Work Department of Nansha District, Guangzhou and Secretary of the District Federation of Industry and Commerce Luo Jianzhong, and Vice President of the Guangdong Federation of Industry and Commerce Wang Fuliang, stated that Macao’s unique advantages derived from its economic and trade-co-operation with Portuguese-speaking countries are conducive to enterprises’ internationalisation and expansion in Portuguese-speaking countries. This exchange activity fully demonstrated the motivation to businesses through resources matching.

A discussion session was also held during the visit. Representatives from IPIM, ISAF, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau and the participating enterprises had face-to-face discussions on the supporting policies, space, human resources, and license applications for the investment in the big health industry in Macao, which had received an enthusiastic response.

Continuous Investment Promotion to Attract Enterprises to Macao

IPIM will continue to implement investment promotion and organise different types of investment promotion activities concentrated on the industries that are aligned with Macao’s development strategy for the appropriately diversified economy. IPIM will also actively follow up on the achievements of each activity, and attract more enterprises from “1+4” industries to set up their operations in Macao.