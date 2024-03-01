Submit Release
IAM Building to partially close for repair work carried out in stages

MACAU, March 1 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out checks, weed removal from the building exterior, renovation and maintenance work of the IAM Building in stages from March to June. To meet the needs of the construction work and ensure public safety, scaffolding will be set up during the construction period to separate the work area. Meanwhile, part of the facilities and garden area inside the building will be temporarily closed. IAM appeals to the public for their understanding of the inconvenience caused.

