Cyber Security in BFSI Market is slated to increase at a CAGR of 15.7% to reach $1.255 Billion by 2031

Cyber Security in BFSI Market

Increased adoption of mobile device applications and platforms, and a surge in threats in the BFSI sector propel the global cyber security in the BFSI market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global cyber security in BFSI industry generated $39.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $214.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Cyber security refers to technologies, procedures, and methods designed to prevent networks, devices, programs, and data from attack, damage, malware, viruses, hacking, data thefts, or unauthorized access. The main objective of cyber security in banking is to safeguard the user’s assets. As individuals go cashless, further actions or transactions are done online. Individuals use their digital money such as debit cards and credit cards for transactions that require to be safeguarded under cyber security.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4382

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of cyber security in BFSI market, due to the rise in number of smartphone users, increase in adoption of connected devices, and the rapidly growing e-commerce industry.

• Moreover, during the pandemic, the cyber security in BFSI sector adopted & invested in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and blockchain technology to deal with new directives & regulations.

Furthermore, the surge in the adoption of digitalization in BFSI sector, the increase in the adoption of IoT & BYOD trend, and the increase in physical & virtual threats in the BFSI sector are the key factors that drive of the growth of the global cyber security in BFSI market trends. However, certain issues associated with the cost of adopting technical security measures are expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, an increase in the adoption of mobile device applications and platforms is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the cyber security in BFSI market forecast.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4382

Depending on the enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the cyber security in BFSI market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to growth in data in large enterprises and increase in need to keep a central repository in an organization. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to the increase in investments by the market players to develop cyber security in BFSI for SMEs. In addition, increase in the adoption of mobile device applications and platforms are the major factors that drive the market growth.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest share of more than half of the global cyber security in BFSI market in 2021, owing to the increased need for securing critical data in on-premise data centers from cyberattacks and monitor the influx of data within the organization. However, the cloud segment is expected to maintain dominance in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 20.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increased use of mobile devices and the surge in the demand for scalable and agile solutions to monitor and give data access to cloud users.

Based on components, the solution segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to two-thirds of the global cyber security in BFSI market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to a rise in need for security and management services to enhance banking operations. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in the demand for data breach detection service to detect the cloud data breach in the BFSI sector.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cyber-security-in-BFSI-market/purchase-options

Region-wise, the cyber security in BFSI market size was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness regarding data security among banks, insurance firms, financial institutions and rise in a number of cyberattacks aiding the growth of the cyber security in BFSI market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to adopting of security solutions to implement new technologies and to overcome online frauds, which is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

The COVID-19 outbreak has high impact on the growth of cyber security in BFSI market, as increasing number of smartphone users, growing adoption of connected devices, and surging e-commerce sector provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the cyber security in BFSI market. COVID has caused crises in social, economic, and energy areas and medical life worldwide throughout 2021. This crisis had many direct and indirect effects on all areas of society. In the meantime, the digital and artificial intelligence industry can be used as a professional assistant to manage and control the outbreak of the virus. Moreover, owing to tremendous increase in adoption of digital banking, which involve managing customer data, cyber security in BFSI providers are component cyber security platforms, ideally suited for the digital banking industry. This, as a result has become one of the major growth factors for growth of the cyber security in BFSI industry during the pandemic situation.

The key players profiled in the cyber security in BFSI market analysis are Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, BAE Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., FireEye Inc., Broadcom Inc., and MacAfee Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in cyber security in BFSI industry.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4382

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Cyber Security in Energy Sector Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter