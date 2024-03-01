JOIN THE FIGHT AGAINST HUNGER IN GEORGIA'S 13TH ANNUAL LEGAL FOOD FRENZY
ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 13th annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy kicks off April 15 and runs through April 26. The Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, an annual two-week virtual fundraising competition open to Georgia-based legal professionals, invites members of the legal community to aid in the fight against hunger by raising funds for Georgians in need. Firms of all sizes and legal practices including corporate and in-house counsel are encouraged to participate. Registration is now open and teams that register by April 1 will automatically earn 100 bonus points!
The friendly annual competition raises awareness for food insecurity throughout Georgia and is held in partnership with the Office of the Attorney General, the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia, and the Georgia Food Bank Association. Last year's Atlanta area participants aided the Atlanta Community Food Bank in raising more than $680,000 or an estimated 2 million meals.
“We are incredibly grateful for the local legal community for supporting us in our fight against hunger,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “The contribution from the Legal Food Frenzy directly impacts the Food Banks service area, allowing us to provide critical resources for food insecure families, seniors, and adults.”
All funds remain local and benefit the area food bank. This year's initiative aims to raise $700,000 in relief funds or the equivalent of 2.1 million meals. Since its inception in 2012, Legal Food Frenzy has raised the equivalent of 20 million meals for Georgia's food banks statewide, including more than $3.7 million raised for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
To register for this year’s Legal Food Frenzy, visit https://galegalfoodfrenzy.org/sign-up/.
For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, visit www.acfb.org or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.
About Atlanta Community Food Bank
The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.or
Brianne Barbakoff
The friendly annual competition raises awareness for food insecurity throughout Georgia and is held in partnership with the Office of the Attorney General, the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia, and the Georgia Food Bank Association. Last year's Atlanta area participants aided the Atlanta Community Food Bank in raising more than $680,000 or an estimated 2 million meals.
“We are incredibly grateful for the local legal community for supporting us in our fight against hunger,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “The contribution from the Legal Food Frenzy directly impacts the Food Banks service area, allowing us to provide critical resources for food insecure families, seniors, and adults.”
All funds remain local and benefit the area food bank. This year's initiative aims to raise $700,000 in relief funds or the equivalent of 2.1 million meals. Since its inception in 2012, Legal Food Frenzy has raised the equivalent of 20 million meals for Georgia's food banks statewide, including more than $3.7 million raised for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
To register for this year’s Legal Food Frenzy, visit https://galegalfoodfrenzy.org/sign-up/.
For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, visit www.acfb.org or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.
About Atlanta Community Food Bank
The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.or
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
+1 850-789-0608
email us here