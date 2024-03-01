Việt Nam pours capital into 17 new investment projects overseas in Jan-Feb

VIETNAM, March 1 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese enterprises invested over US$25 million in 17 new projects aboard in the first two months of 2024, equal to 21.7 per cent of the capital registered in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.

There were 11 nations and territories receiving Vietnamese investments, with the US ranking first (26.6 per cent), followed by New Zealand (23.5 per cent) and Germany (21.5 per cent).

The capital focuses on eight industries, mainly wholesale and retail (39.4 per cent), real estate business (21.5 per cent), and construction (20 per cent).

In the period, Vietnamese investors did not make adjustments for their existing projects.

As of February 20, Việt Nam had had 1,716 valid investment projects abroad, with a combined capital of over $22.1 billion, mainly in mining, agriculture, forestry and fisheries. Laos ranks first among the countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investments, accounting for 24.8 per cent of the total, followed by Cambodia (13.2 per cent), and Venezuela (8.3 per cent). — VNS