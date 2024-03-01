PM to attend ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, pay official visits to Australia, New Zealand

Submit Release
VIETNAM, March 1 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse will attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations, and pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand from March 5-11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The PM's attendance at the summit and visits will be made at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon. — VNS

